Douglas Hostetter, 55, died at Glen Cove, NY Hospital on Sunday, April 26, a victim of COVID-19. He was the son of Milton and Barbara Hostetter of New Holland, PA. Born in Stony Brook, NY in 1964, he attended the local elementary school, then spent 8 years at The Bancroft School in Haddonfield, NJ. He lived for the past 32 years in a group home in Great Neck, NY.
For a number of years Douglas worked in a sheltered workshop in Freeport, NY, and more recently was part of a team delivering Meals-on-Wheels and shopping for senior citizens in the Great Neck community. Douglas was also a faithful member of The Community Church of Great Neck.
Besides his parents, Douglas is survived by a brother Michael and sister-in-law Janice of Roswell, GA, a niece Erica and husband Dillon Wood of Kansas City, MO, and a nephew Clayton Hostetter and wife Nicole of Houston, TX, as well as many other relatives.
A memorial service will be planned when the current quarantines are lifted.
Gifts in Douglas' memory may be made to: ACLD, 807 S. Oyster Bay Road, Bethpage, NY 11714 (the non-profit agency which managed Doug's group home). Online: https://www.acld.org/support-us/commemorativegifts
