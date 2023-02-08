Douglas Andrew Weidman, of Willow Street, passed away unexpectedly at home on his 46th birthday Thursday, February 2nd, 2023. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Cleon Weidman III and Paula (Bleacher) Weidman.
He was a 1995 graduate of J. P. McCaskey High School. He later attended YTI, earning his business associate degree as a Computer Systems Specialist. He had worked as an IT Administrator for Dutchland, Inc in Gap, PA for 13 years. He also spent many years at Dutch Wonderland in various positions, most recently as a train operator on Saturdays.
Doug leaves behind the love of his life-his wife, Jennifer M. (Bollinger) Weidman. Together they enjoyed entertaining family and friends at their home, camping and taking vacations, especially to The Great Smoky Mountains, TN.
Doug enjoyed music and movies and was always full of trivia about both genres. He loved going camping with family and friends, campfires in the backyard, and evenings around his pool. Doug collected Winross trucks and Star Wars memorabilia. He was a devoted Uncle who adored his nieces. Above all, Doug cherished spending time with the ones he loved- talking, playing card games, listening to music, and laughing. He was a quiet, genuine man who had the biggest heart and was always willing to help others in any way he could.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a sister, Karin A. wife of Jeffrey Swope, Strasburg, maternal grandmother, Joan C. (Laukhuff) Bleacher, Strasburg, three nieces Autumn V. Swope, fiancée of Giovanni Azerelli, Jr., Strasburg, Olivia Swope, Strasburg, and Veronica Swope, Lititz, nephew Brian Swope, Philadelphia, two great-nephews Ethan and Landon, two aunts, Joyclene Pitz and Sherry, wife of Alvin Gantz, III, and his cousins, Brian Pitz, Kimberly Pitz, Kevin Pitz, and Warren Pheneger.
Douglas will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
A viewing will take place from 4 to 6 PM, followed by the funeral at 6 PM with Rev. Christopher Shelly officiating, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Lampeter Church of the Brethren, 1900 Lampeter Road, Lancaster, PA 17602. Private interment will be in Riverview Burial Park.
To send online condolences, please visit: BachmanSnyder.com
