Douglas Alan Givler, formally of Lancaster, left this earth on June 1, 2023. He was 56 years old and residing in Pottstown. Doug was the youngest child of Raymond and Ernestina Givler's six children.
Doug grew up on Beacon Hill Road in Lancaster and attended Manheim Township schools. Most recently, he was employed by Santander Arena in Reading. Doug loved nature and the outdoors. He had a special talent for drawing and would capture the nature around him in his art.
Doug is survived by one sister; Kathy L. Givler of Lancaster, three brothers; Thomas R. Givler of Paola, Kansas, Jody L. Givler of Nottingham, Maryland and Raymond R. Johnson of Hartwell, Georgia. He was also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Doug was preceded in death by one sister: Sondra D. Givler of Quarryville.
Final arrangements are being made by Raffeo-DiCecco Funeral Home in Norristown. Services will be private. Please omit flowers. Those wishing to make a contribution in Doug's memory can send to the Water Street Mission, 210 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 OR wsm.org. To leave an online condolence, pleas visit: www.raffeodicecco.com
