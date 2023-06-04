Douglas A. Lintner, 71, of Stevens, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. He was known to most as Old.
Old was born in Lancaster to the late Robert L. and Wilma R. (Wanner) Lintner and was the husband of Gloria J. (Gerhart) Lintner, with whom he would have shared 53 years of marriage this July.
A member of Wiest Church, Stevens, Old always looked forward to Sunday service. He especially cherished his friendship with Pastor Lyle. Old loved his cats, the outdoors, mowing the lawn on his John Deere, and spent hours working in the flower beds.
Douglas worked his entire professional career in construction and spent the last 30 years at Associated Construction and Management Corp. in Shillington, PA.
In addition to his wife, Old is survived by three children: his son Jack Lintner, husband of Tracy, daughter Sheila "Bert" Wright, wife of Chris, son Ben Lintner, husband of Cheryl, and brother, Gary Lintner. When Doug wasn't being called Old, he was lovingly called Pappy by eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023, from 6:00 to 7:00 pm at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver. A memorial service will follow at 7:00 pm, with Pastor Lyle officiating.
Old was very passionate about knowing more about, and finding a cure for, the disease that eventually took his life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to CurePSP at www.psp.org .
