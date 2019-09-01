Douglas A. "Doug" Habecker, 69, of Providence Township, formerly of Chester County, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Caroline "Connie" M. (Bostic) Habecker, with whom he shared 50 years of marriage.
Born in West Chester, he was the son of the late Charles Lee, Sr., and Mary Eleanor (Gable) Habecker.
Doug was a graduate of Downingtown High School, class of 1968. After high school, Doug went on to work in the thermoplastics industry for LNP Engineering Plastics (now GE Plastics) as a logistics manager, retiring with over 35 years of service.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Douglas A. Habecker, Jr, of Providence Township; daughter, Dawn L. Lane, and husband Ernest, of Tanglewood; grandchildren, Jordan Habecker, Lindsey Lane, and Kara Lane; a sister, Shirley Harlan, and husband Bob, of New Britain; and his faithful canine Morkie, Jack. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles Lee, Jr. and Ernest Habecker.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, 227 West 4th Street, Quarryville, PA, with a viewing at the funeral home from 10 – 11 a.m. The family kindly requests casual attire for all who attend. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Doug's memory to Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center at https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/kimmel_cancer_center.
