Douglas H. Zima passed suddenly on May 30, 2020 doing what he loved, caring for others as a paramedic. He was a loving father and husband, and a loyal friend. He will be missed by all of those whose life he touched in his 68 years.
Doug was a paramedic for 26 years, serving communities throughout Lancaster County. Doug taught for 16 years at Lancaster Catholic High School and continued to teach adult education as an EMT, CPR, and Medical Instructor until his passing.
He was a life long Boy Scout, having served in the Lancaster area since his youth and as the health officer at Camp Mack for several summers.
Doug led by example to always treat others with respect and kindness, living the ideals of the Masonic Order, of which he was a part of for the past 16 years. The world is a sadder place without him and his wisdom.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Tina Zima, and his daughter Allison, her husband Joel Noecker, extended family including siblings, a niece and two nephews, and the family he served with in EMS.
A Viewing will be held at Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 11:00am-1:30pm at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 2nd Lock Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603. Doug will be receiving Line of Duty Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the PA Dutch Council 524 at 630 Janet Ave., Suite B-114, Lancaster, PA 17601. To leave a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com