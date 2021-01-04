Doug Winglewich, 61, of Lititz, passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020. He was the loving husband of Anne Nagy Winglewich and they were together since 1987. For over 13 years Doug worked as a Communications Technician for the Lancaster Safety Coalition; he also helped people with their tax work for H & R Block Company, in the Lititz area. Doug was an active and faithful member of St. James Catholic Church, Lititz. In his early years he enjoyed playing for his high school basketball team. Doug's interests included visiting Ocean City, MD, listening to Rock and Roll music, and attending Tom Petty concerts and the Fulton Theatre plays throughout the years.
Per Doug's wishes, his services will be private. Interment will be in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery, Manheim. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
