Dotty Jane Erb, age 75, of Strasburg, PA, entered into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 7, 2022, while at the Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community. She was the wife of Robert J. Erb with whom she celebrated 37 years of marriage on March 24th. She was born in Rising Sun, MD, daughter of Marian I. Jackson Wilson of Quarryville, and the late William A. Wilson, Sr. On October 5, 1963, Dotty Jane became the first ever Solanco Homecoming Queen and was a majorette in the Solanco Marching Band. She attended the Lord's House of Prayer/Encounter Church for over 40 years. Dotty Jane worked at Schick Inc., in her younger years, and for the last 37 years she was a homemaker. She loved to work in her lawn and flower garden and take care of her fish pond. Dotty Jane loved dogs, especially her beloved beagle "Jackson". Dotty Jane enjoyed going to the beach with her family, and to the Georgetown Hunting Camp in Shintown, PA. She enjoyed tubing the west branch of the Susquehanna River from Shintown to Renovo. Bob and Dotty Jane purchased a mountain cabin in Franklin County they enjoyed for 27 years.
Surviving besides her husband are 2 siblings: Carol (Robert) Born of Barrington, IL, Dennis (Linda Conrad) Wilson of Lancaster, a brother-in-law Thomas A. husband of Mary Erb of Bart, nieces and nephews: Jennifer (Leighton) Dickenson of Lititz, Brian (Dawn) Wilson of Farmville, VA, Chris Kirkwood of Williamsport, PA, Jon Born of Fuquay Varina, NC, Eric (Sara) Born of Arlington Heights, IL, Justin Born of Seattle, WA, Liz (Dave) Miller of Raleigh, NC, Morgan (Ben) Miller of Quarryville, Beth Erb of Elkton, MD, Alicia Smith of Ruskin, FL. Dotty Jane loved each and every one of her nieces and nephews as if they were her own. Also surviving are great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother William A. Wilson, Jr.
Funeral service will take place from the Encounter Church, 300 Hideaway Drive, Quarryville, PA on Wednesday, April 13th at 11 a.m. with Pastor Stuart Osborne officiating. There will be a viewing at the church on Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. and also on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Water Street Rescue Mission, 210 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. shiveryfuneralhome.com