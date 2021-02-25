Dottie L. Hatfield, 86, of Drumore, passed away on Monday the 15th of February, 2021 at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital. She was the loving long-time companion of Harry L. Fulmer, Jr. She was born in Westville, OK to Troy Eller and Ellie May Johnson.
Dottie was an avid fan of all types of art and became an accomplished painter of folk art, selling her work at various events and shows throughout Pennsylvania.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Barbara Bridge of Hudson, OH, and daughter, Elaine Hocking and grandson, Daniel Hocking of Elizabethtown, PA. To leave an online condolence, please visit:
