It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Dottie Jean Mylin, age 78 of Quarryville, PA on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from Pancreatic Cancer, the same insidious cancer that took her son Douglas Wayne Hassel 7 years ago.
Dottie was the daughter of the late Anna P. Evans and the late Milford L. Campbell.
Like her son, Dottie Jean had a positive outlook and fought with all she had to beat this diagnosis. Some may say she lost her battle, but she fought till the last second with amazing grace and dignity, which is how she lived her life.
Dottie Jean is survived by her daughter Donna M. Hassel, (companion of Michael Reynolds); daughter-in-law Jessica Hassel; 2 grandsons, Douglas Robert and Gerald Scott; a sister Barbara Hastings, several nieces and nephews, and her companion Bill Park.
To Dottie Jean, her grandsons could do no wrong. She was so very proud of their strength through their father's illness as well as all of their accomplishments.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. reynoldsandshivery.com
