Dorthy Alice "Dolly" Long, 92 of Strasburg, passed peacefully on Dec. 8 at her home near the Pequea Creek with family and loving friends by her side. Mom grew up in Edisonville, PA along the Pequea where she lived with her parents Harry J. Long and Ruth (Zimmerman) Long. Dolly attended grade school at the Pequea School and went on to graduate high school from the Strasburg High School. She was very active in school activities and was the class valedictorian. Dolly was 13 when she met Roy "Sock" Mowrer while they were ice skating on the Pequea. They corresponded while he was in the service and she married the love of her life, that "rascal from Iva" on August 10, 1946. Dad immediately swept her away from the banks of the Pequea to his family's farm in Iva. "Dolly & Sock" celebrated 74 years of marriage. Dad predeceased mom on Oct. 17 of this year.
Dolly was a devoted mother and wife, but she had an entrepreneurial streak and her own desires and aspirations. She bucked the expectations of her era and place of birth. Her first venture was to open a dress shop on Main Street in Strasburg, PA. She had a great sense of style and customers loved her input. That ended after 14 years when she put her energy into building Timberline Lodges in Iva which started out as just lodging but eventually expanded to include The Hearth Room, a respected dining destination. That is no surprise as her mother Ruth Zimmerman was the co-owner of Zimmerman's Restaurant on the corner of Orange and Queen in downtown Lancaster. The restaurant business runs deep in the family genes.
After Timberline the next project was restoring the 1818 farmhouse called BeechTree on Penn Grant Road, Strasburg which was again, bordered by the Pequea. Mom's taste in that endeavor was impeccable. After her 3rd "retirement" she entered into a partnership with her daughter and her cousin, Marilyn Long Weaver. The three opened the BeechTree Garden Shop. Dolly did this while continuing to tend to her antique business housed in the barn.
Mom had beauty, brains, grace, grit, gumption and style. She was a can-do kinda gal with a sweet soul. She was a whiz at crocheting and rug hooking, needlepoint and felting. She loved pinochle and puzzles, poker, lobster, champagne, musical theater and a good book. She enjoyed excellent food, her many friends and a good laugh. Dolly is survived by her daughter, Victoria Long Mowrer, her brother, Thomas Long, her nephews; Scott, Douglas and John Long and her grand-nephews; Michael and Thomas Long.
Eventually, Dolly returned to the Pequea Creek where she lived next door to her brother and his wife, Lorraine until her death.
A private interment of her and dads' ashes is being planned for family members during the spring of 2021 at the Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery. There will be a celebration of life for Dolly and Sock during the summer of 2021.
Memories can be shared and thoughts expressed by visiting the Cremation Services of Lancaster website, www.cremationlancasterpa.com. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the Strasburg Community Parks Foundation, P.O. Box 222, Strasburg, PA 17579