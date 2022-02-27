Dorthea E. Alexander

Dorthea Elaine (Seals) "Tweet" Alexander, 61, of Lancaster, was called to glory on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at home with her daughters by her side. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Rebecca Ann Seals, and the late Luther Hunter, and the wife of the late Lamont Fontaine Alexander who passed in July, 2016.
Dorthea is survived by her children, Shonda Seals, Carin Seals, Ryan Seals, and Journi Sanchez, all of Lancaster, and Monique Seals of Columbia. Also surviving are 17 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; her siblings and extended family. She was predeceased by her son, Brandon Seals.
Home Going Services for Dorthea will be held at 12:00 Noon on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Bright Side Baptist Church, 515 Hershey Avenue, Lancaster, PA, 17603, where a viewing will take place from 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM. Interment will follow services at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery, Lancaster.
For those wishing to assist the family, contributions in Dorthea's name may be made at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 East King Street, Lancaster, PA, or by calling 717-393-9661. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »