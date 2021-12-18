Dorsey O. Turner, Jr., 67 of Holtwood left us to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born on November 18, 1954 in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Dorsey O. Turner, Sr. and Nancy Lee Stewart Turner. He was the longtime companion of Estee Lynch.
Dorsey was well-known as an exceptional auto-body technician, painter, and fabricator. He was proficient and totally comfortable when working on important antiques, stock, "everyday rides", and race cars. His family was vigorously involved with the automotive industry and the racing world. As a young teen, he spent much of his time in his father's garage (currently the parking lot of the Rawlinsville Hotel) learning skills of the trade from his uncle, Thelbert. Soon thereafter, he was building his own race car from their Mifflin Street garage to begin racing the dirt tracks with his #7Sportsman Modified car - known at the Big Diamond track in the 70's.
Over time he became known as a Master tradesman. One of his earlier jobs was working for Joe Crouse. And over the years he worked at various well-known body shops (including his own) to finally return to Joe and Paul Crouse as their Body Shop Manager. During the racing season, Dorsey would spend as many evenings as possible at the Susquehannok, Williams Grove, Lincoln, and Tower City racetracks (and often in the pits).
Dorsey was a member of the Pequea Boat Club, Lancaster County Sportsman Association and the York County Racing Club. Material things meant little to Dorsey. But what was important were his family, his faith, kindness, his friends, and racing.
Dorsey will be missed by his companion, Estee Lynch of Pequea; his mother, Nancy L. Turner of Strasburg; sister, Yevonne L. "Sissy" Bletz of Strasburg; brother, David O. Turner of Lancaster and his stepdaughter, Ashely Lynch, wife of Michael Ford of Milford, Delaware. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Samuel Ayres Turner and Gregory Ayres Turner.
His family asks, that in his memory, donations may be made to the Make A Wish Foundation or Tunnels To Towers -- both charities that he supports. When weather permits, there will be a "Celebration of Life" at the farm in Pequea that he also called his home. For other information please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit: www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
