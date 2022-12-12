Dorothy Z. Martin, 95, formerly of Terre Hill, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 at Fairmount Homes. She was born March 10, 1927 to Ammon R. and Civilla S. Wenger. She was married 69 years to Melvin L. Martin, who passed away in November 2019.
Dorothy is survived by her children: Karen (widow of Fred Brubaker), Port Trevorton, Janice (wife of James H. Martin), Narvon, Phyllis Hurst, Denver, and Dwight Martin (married to Pam) of Harrisonburg, VA. Also surviving are 17 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson and the following brothers and sisters: Verna (widow of Irvin Stauffer), Mechanicsville, MD, Edythe (widow of Mervin Trail), Louisiana, Margaret (wife of Phares Sensenig), Clyde Wenger (married to Lucy), Arvilla (wife of Sam Sensenig), June (wife of Eli Sensenig), and Thomas Wenger (husband of the late Charlotte), all of Tunas, MO, and Chester Wenger (married to Kathryn), Bainbridge, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Eleanor Davis, Earl Wenger, and Mabel Sloan, and two grandchildren.
Dorothy sewed for many people. She loved flower gardening and cooking for her family. She was a member of the Stauffer Pike Mennonite Church.
There will be a viewing at Wheat Ridge Chapel, Fairmount Homes, 333 Wheatridge Drive, Ephrata, on Tuesday, December 13, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. An additional viewing will be held from 9-10 AM on Wednesday, December 14, before services at 10 AM at Bowmansville Mennonite Church, 129 Pleasant Valley Road, East Earl.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Fairmount Homes and Caring Hospice for their wonderful care for Dorothy during the last year.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fairmount Homes Sharing Fund, 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata, PA 17522. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA.