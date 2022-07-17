Knowing that through the Power of Salvation through her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Dorothy Witt Kerr, has been welcomed into the loving Arms of God for life eternal at the age of 92.
She joins her husband of 50 years, The Reverend Charles Scott Kerr to continue a beautiful love story. Pastor Kerr, who joyfully was welcomed into life eternal in 1999 was the Senior Pastor and Pastor Emeritus of First United Methodist Church, Lancaster, Pennsylvania. She teamed with Charles as a loving wife who was adored by congregations in Philadelphia (Kensington), Reading, Jenkintown and Lancaster. She leaves behind her own legacy as a devoted wife, loving Mom and Grandmother, Aunt, Daughter, Sister, Friend to thousands and Pastor's wife.
She is lovingly survived by family who will miss her joy, laughter and wisdom including her daughter Dr. Joyce Kerr Beam, Long Neck, Delaware, wife of the late Barry Steven Beam, a son David Scott Kerr of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, a granddaughter, Kristen Beam Witt, wife of Bryan Witt, Newport News, Virginia, a grandson Michael Scott Kerr of Patuxent River Naval Base, Maryland, a granddaughter, Melissa Kerr Penkert, Waldorf, Maryland spouse of Steven Penkert, Jennifer Kerr Rodrguez, wife of Jesus Rodrguez, of Centerville, Virginia and 9 adoring great grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by a nephew, Douglas Wilcox of Georgia and Linda Wilcox Sturgeon of Richmond, Virginia.
Dorothy was born in New Jersey and raised in Kensington, Philadelphia by her devoted parents, Fred and Emma Witt. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two loving sisters, Mary Witt Wilcox and Marjorie Witt Baines.
In addition to her many years of servanthood as a Pastor's wife, Dorothy was employed at Franklin and Marshall College at the Shadek-Fackenthal Library for 15 years in the department of acquisitions. She was beloved by staff and the students she supervised.
A member at First United Methodist Church for 57 years, Dorothy devoted her time to being supportive of her Church Family, her husband and other Pastors and their families. She was a treasured member of International Chapter P. E. O. Sisterhood, Chapter AK for forty years.
A Service of Celebration of Dorothy's life and faith will be held at The First United Methodist Church, Lancaster, Pennsylvania on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 11:00 AM. The Service will be preceded by a greeting of family at 10:00 AM and followed by a light luncheon at the church. Interment will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park. All are invited for worship, and celebration of Dorothy's life and faith. To view the service virtually please click the following link: https://youtu.be/XCJcMFBFhmA.
The Reverend Joe DiPaolo will officiate the Service and will be assisted by The Reverend Dr. Kent Kroehler, The Reverend Dr. David Miller and Pastor Laura Sambrick. Arrangements have been provided by our dear friends at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Memorial Fund, First United Methodist Church, 23 East Walnut Street, Lancaster, Pennsylvania 17602. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
