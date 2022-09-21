Dorothy W. Koerkle, 95, of Columbia passed away on September 17, 2022. She was born in Wabank to the late Raymond and Anna Keller and was a lifelong resident of this area. Dorothy was a graduate of the former Manor-Millersville High School and worked with Wells Fargo until her eventual retirement. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister who adored her family and treasured spending time with them.
Dorothy leaves behind her children, Cheryl Spanos of York, Barbara, wife of Bruce Davis of York, Edward, husband of Phyllis Leaman of Lebanon; three grandchildren, Brooke, Michael, Cole; one great grandchild, Isabel; one sister, Jane Leary of Columbia. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Edward Koerkle in 1986; a grandson, Reid Spanos; four siblings.
A memorial service for Dorothy will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022 in the Chapel of the Good Shepherd at St. John Herr Estate, 200 Luther Ln, Columbia, PA 17512. She will be laid to rest beside her late husband at Conestoga Memorial Park on a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of one's choice. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville