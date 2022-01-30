Dorothy W. Kauffman

Dorothy W. “Dottie” Kauffman, 90, of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022. Born in Teddington, England, she was the daughter of the late Bob and Rita Lawrence Clark.
She was the wife of the late Wilbur K. “Bill” Kauffman with whom she shared 54 years together before his passing in 2003.
Prior to settling in Lancaster, she traveled with her family to many places while her husband was in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years. Dorothy had retired from the former St. JosephHospital where she had worked in housekeeping for many years. Prior to this, she had worked as a seamstress for the former Mohr Fabrics in Lancaster.
She enjoyed gardening, quilting, and going to the beach with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and aunt.
She is survived by her children: Kenneth D. married to Cate of Heathsville, VA, Beverly A. of Lancaster, Robert W. married to Luci of Scottsdale, AZ, Barbara L. married to Dennis D. Michael of Lancaster, and Bernard J. married to Vicki of Lancaster; her 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren; her siblings Michael, Bob, and Bernard Clark all of England, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jack Clark, and sisters, Margaret Wilson and Kathleen Kelly.
Friends will be received by her family at St. James Episcopal Church, 119 N. Duke St., Lancaster, PA from 10-11 AM on Friday, February 4, 2022 with the Memorial Service to follow at 11 AM and interment in the church’s memory garden immediately following the service.
Masks will be required to enter the church and the service will be live streamed beginning at 11 AM through the church’s website at www.saintjameslancaster.org.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Dorothy’s memory to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA17604-4125. To send a condolence, please visit: