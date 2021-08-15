Dorothy Viola (Herr) Stoltzfus, 90, a resident of Landis Homes in Lititz, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2021.
Born in Quarryville, she was the daughter of the late Ira Herr, Sr. and Emma (Hess) Herr.
She was the loving wife of the late Joseph King Stoltzfus, with whom she married on February 28, 1952 and shared sixty seven years of marriage until the time of his passing on July 31, 2019.
Dorothy was employed as a nurse and she worked for the former St. Joseph Hospital in Lancaster and later worked for Willow Valley Communities. She enjoyed walking, nature and traveling.
Dorothy is survived by her daughters: Linda wife of Randy Martin of Leola and Brenda Proudfoot of San Francisco, CA. Also surviving is her companion: Neil Corselius, a daughter-in-law: Judy Stoltzfus of Idaho, a brother: Ira husband of Mary Jean Herr of Lititz and a sister-in-law: Betty Herr of Lititz.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Dorothy is predeceased by a son: Joseph K. Stoltzfus, a grandson: Jared Joe Stoltzfus and brothers: Roy Herr, Clyde Herr and Robert Herr.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
