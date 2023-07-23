Dorothy Vaughn Herr

Dorothy "Dot" Vaughn Herr, 86, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Born in Eastman, GA, she was the daughter of the late John and Pearl Vaughn. She was married for over 61 years to her beloved husband Thomas M. Herr.
Dot was a 1955 graduate of Eastman High School. She retired from RCA/Burle in July 2005 after 45 dedicated years. She also had a cosmetology license in her younger years. Dot had a passion for travelling with her husband, Tom. They got to visit all 50 states, some multiple times. She was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed knitting and crocheting. Her and Tom were quite the team and enjoyed their dates at Shady Maple, the Fulton Theatre, and shopping. Dot will be remembered as hardworking, caring, thoughtful, and considerate.
In addition to her husband Tom, Dot is survived by her brother Grady Vaughn (Joyce), nephew Timothy Vaughn (Paula), nieces Linda Arnold (Damon) and Barbara Rogers, great-nephew Andy Howorth, and sister-in-law Erla Herr. She was preceded in death by her siblings Fred, JB, Asa "Ace", Molly, Rosa, Nan, Margie, Gladys, and Lydia.
A graveside service will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 2nd Lock Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Dot's name to Fulton Theatre, thefulton.org.
To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com