Dorothy V. Goshert, resident of Luther Acres, Lititz, since 2006 passed away April 26, 2020. Born July 23, 1924, in Bareville (Leola) she was the daughter of the late Norman A. and Bessie W. Graybill.
Dorothy graduated from Upper Leacock High School (now Conestoga Valley) in 1942. She attended Lebanon Valley College for music and at Drexel University majoring in Merchandising. She interned at Mary Sachs, Lancaster and G. Fox's Hartford, CT.
She married in 1950 and was co-owner of Goshert's Pharmacy in Manheim, into the 1970's.
Dorothy was a sweet and gentle person, dearly loved by family. She was a longtime member of St. Michael's Lutheran Church, Strasburg and active in its Lutheran World Relief Quilting Project. In the 1990's she volunteered for Meals on Wheels, Ronks, and for five years, volunteered in a program of the Lancaster Office of Aging, assisting handicapped people in their own homes.
Her enjoyments included piano, long trips, walks with her beloved Dachshund, "Otto" and gardening.
She was predeceased by a brother, Howard Graybill, Carlsbad, CA. She is survived by a sister, Mildred G. Lucas, Southbury, CT, and two nephews, Bryce (Suzanne) Graybill, Monterrey, CA, and Charles M. Lucas (Karen), West Hartford, CT; a niece, Dr. Maribeth Graybill, Portland, OR, and one cousin, Elizabeth Charles, Cornwall, PA.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Luther Acres for Dorothy's excellent care. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later time. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
