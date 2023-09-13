Dorothy V. Earhart, 84, of Lititz, died peacefully on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at the Lancaster Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin G. and Dorothy Ware Forrest.
She was a 1957 graduate of Warwick High School. A homemaker, Dorothy was the loving wife of the late Bruce M. Earhart who died in August of 2008 following 50 years of marriage. She was an active and faithful member of the Lititz Moravian Congregation, and in her early years sang in the choir, helped with tours throughout the church, and assisted in the gift shop. She also volunteered at Moravian Manor, Lititz, through the Lamplighters Association.
Dorothy's interests included: crocheting, sewing, alterations, flower gardening, Jigsaw Puzzles, and creating hundreds of Paper Mache Moravian Stars. Dorothy was devoted to her family, and had a deep love for her husband, children, and grandchildren.
Surviving are two daughters: Cheryl L. wife of D. Scott Miller of Lititz, Virginia L. Straub of Lititz, a son, Robert B. Earhart husband of Kate Hopkins of Lititz, three granddaughters, and a sister, Diane wife of Larry Zimmerman of Lititz.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Dorothy's Celebration of Life Service at the Lititz Moravian Church, 8 Church Square, Lititz, on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family in the adjoining church cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Dorothy's memory to Moravian Manor Communities, C/O Development Office, 300 West Lemon Street, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com