Dorothy Shirk Eckman, 95, of Quarryville, entered into rest on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Quarryville Presbyterian Retire-ment Community. Born in Colerain Twp., she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Ella Sue (Groff) Eckman. She was the wife of the late Jay F. Shirk and the late Carl Eckman.
Dorothy was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church for over 50 years. She was also a member of the Quarryville Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and Farm Women #20. Dorothy enjoyed canning, cooking, knitting, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was always willing to lend a helping hand.
Dorothy is survived by 3 children: Jeanne, wife of Jeff Miller of Quarryville; Jeffrey L., husband of Kathleen Shirk of Lititz; and Gary, husband of Donna Shirk of Willow Street; 2 step daughters, Patricia Eckman and Judy Greer; 6 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 2 sisters, Hazel, wife of Robert Minnich and Barbara Swayne. She was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Tout.
The family would like to thank the staff at QPRC for the care and kindness shown to Dorothy during her time there.
A private graveside service will be held at Quarryville Cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Quarryville Fire Co., P.O. Box 143, Quarryville, PA 17566.
Arrangements entrusted to Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Quarryville.
