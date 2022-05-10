Dorothy Schwarz Uhlrich, 94, of East Petersburg, passed away at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy on Friday, May 6, 2022. Born in York, she was the daughter of late Lester and Miriam (Thomas) Rentzel.
A graduate of Mount Joy High School, Dot worked as an inspector for Federal Mogul. She then worked in the Department of Revenue for the Commonwealth of PA, and lastly for the Occupational Development Center.
She marked 22 years of marriage on June 25th with her second husband, George C. Uhlrich, Jr. Dot's first husband, Paul L. Schwarz, died in 1979.
She enjoyed casinos, Broadway plays, and traveling to Cape Hatteras and Rehoboth Beach. She loved jigsaw puzzles and was an avid reader, especially the newspaper with her morning coffee.
In addition to her husband, George, Dot is survived by three sons: Paul F. Schwarz of Lancaster, Greg P. Schwarz, husband of Cindy of Brownstown, and Randy L. Schwarz of Lancaster; a stepson, Steven L. Uhlrich of Palmyra, and a stepdaughter, Sharon L. Uhlrich of Pequea; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, and her brother, Jack Rentzel of Lititz. Dot was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter and several siblings.
A viewing will take place from 2 to 3 PM, followed by the funeral at 3 PM, on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543.
Please omit flowers, and kindly consider a memorial contribution to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
To send online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »