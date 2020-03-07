Dorothy S. Martin, 84, a resident of Fairmount Homes, passed away at Fairmount on Thursday, March 5, 2020.
If you knew Dorothy, she was a lovely lady who would do anything to help anyone. Nothing was too much trouble when she decided it had to be done. Her brief illness was a difficult time and a severe battle for her. Jesus won the battle and she went to be with her Lord and Savior. As the word of the Lord says "Oh death where is they sting." She will be greatly missed by many.
She was married 62 years to Lester R. Martin. Born in Penn Twp, Snyder County she was the daughter of the late William B. and Lydia B. Stauffer Stauffer.
Dorothy had worked for many years as a seamstress at the Bareville Garment Corporation. She was a member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Denver, where she enjoyed volunteering in the nursery. Dorothy enjoyed sewing, flower gardening and was known for her hospitality.
Surviving besides her husband are two daughters, Glenda J. wife of Wayne L. Martin of Ronks, and Donna J. wife of Brian E. Young of Reinholds; two granddaughters, Stephanie L. wife of Davin Orlowski and Kristin R. wife of Jeffrey Baird; six great-grandchildren, Grace, Ethan, Austin, Lincoln, Ella and Nolan; and a sister, Anna Stauffer of New Holland. She was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Auker.
A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, March 8, at 6:00 P.M. at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 3 Denver Road, Denver, PA with the Rev. Keith Sweitzer officiating. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family in the Weaverland Mennonite Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Sunday from 5:00 P.M. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dorothy's memory may be made to the Sharing Fund at Fairmount Homes, 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata, PA 17522. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA.
