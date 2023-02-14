Dorothy S. Hostetler, 95, formerly of Elizabethtown, PA went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 10, 2023 at Landis Homes. She was married to the late Joseph B. Hostetler who preceded her in death after 72 years of marriage. She was the daughter of the late D. Wayne and Mary Sweigart. Surviving are 5 children, Glen Hostetler (Patti) of Mount Joy, Doris Miller (Gerald) of Lancaster, Mary Yoder (Marlin) of Loveland, Colorado, Judy Hostetler (Shawndra) of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Margery Moyer (Steve) of Souderton, PA, 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister, Nora Good (Glenn), of Lititz, and many nieces and nephews. Three brothers preceded her in death, Leroy, Arthur, and David Sweigart.
Dorothy was a graduate of the former Maytown High School class of 1945. She was a lifelong member of Mount Joy Mennonite Church where she served alongside her husband, a deacon, in doing visitation and showing hospitality. She was a devoted wife and mother who often blessed family and friends with delicious meals. She had a keen mind up until her death and kept current with the lives of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was employed by Longenecker's Hatchery in Elizabethtown for many years, served as a nursing assistant at Lehman's Nursing Home in Rheems, PA and was a pie baker at Country Table Bakery. Dorothy was an active member of the Landis Homes Community for 23 years volunteering many hours in various capacities.
A private burial will be observed, and a memorial service will be held honoring her life at Mount Joy Mennonite Church on Monday, February 20, at 11:00AM, 320 Musser Road, Mount Joy, PA 17552. Family and friends will be received at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com