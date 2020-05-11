Dorothy S. Graybill, age 91, formerly of Paradise, passed away at the Quarryville Presbyterian Retire-ment Community on Friday, May 8, 2020. She was the wife of the late Robert J. Graybill, Jr., who passed away on January 9, 2012. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late John and Mary Stewart Burkholder. She was a member of Calvary Monument Bible Church of Paradise. She retired from the Pequea Valley School District, where she was in charge of the Cafeteria. She was a member of the Special Division of the Bart Township Fire Company and the Strasburg Senior Citizens. Dorothy enjoyed crafts, music, playing cards, and most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are three children: June A. wife of Jay R. Reynolds of Willow Street, John R. husband of Roxanne Woerth Graybill of Paradise, Deborah K. wife of James M. Long of Ronks, 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son Douglas E. Graybill, infant granddaughter Wendy Jo Graybill, and 5 siblings.
A private family viewing and funeral will take place at the Shivery Funeral Home with interment in the Riverview Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Bart Township Fire Company, P.O. Box 72, Bart, PA 17503. shiveryfuneralhome.com
