Dorothy S. Beaner, 100, of Lancaster, went into the arms of the Lord on December 9, 2021, at Mennonite Home. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Harry G. and Anna M (Bryson) Snavely. She was the devoted and loving wife of Clifford E. Beaner until his passing in 2013.
She graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School class of mid-1940. Married in 1943, she and Clifford shared over 70 years together. After they were married, she stayed by Clifford’s side as he was stationed throughout the United States during World War II. They went on to have 4 children together; Larry, Dale, Eileen, and Wayne. Dorothy was a longtime, faithful member of Church of the Apostles (formerly St. Paul’s UCC). She enjoyed gardening, traveling, vacations at the beach, and mostly spending time with her family. She will be fondly remembered for all of the great stories she shared.
Her love will live on in her children: Larry Beaner, companion of Hilde of Delaware, Eileen Jaquith, wife of Phillip of Lititz, and Wayne Beaner, husband of Vickey of East Lampeter; daughter-in-law, Francis Beaner; grandchildren: Angie, Ken, Jason, Tim, Kate, Lauren and Eric and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in passing by her husband Clifford; son, Dale Beaner and sister, Nancy McLain.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2:30 PM on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Church of the Apostles UCC, 1850 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603. Guests are invited to a visitation from 2 PM until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park. Memorial contributions in Dorothy’s name may be made to the Mennonite Home Communities Benevolent Care Fund, mennonitehome.org/giving
