Dorothy Renard Harkins, 96, wife of Melvin B. Harkins of Garden Spot Village, New Holland, passed away on July 6, 2019.
Dorothy was born in West Grove, PA, to the late Gaston W. Renard and Violett Gregg Renard. She is survived by her husband Melvin, of Garden Spot Village, with whom she shared 76 years of marriage; her daughter, Linda (William) Heineman of Cincinnati, OH, two grandsons, David Heineman of Costa Mesa, CA, John (Amanda) Heineman of Irvine, CA, and a great-granddaughter, Emma Heineman of Irvine, CA. Dorothy was preceded in death by her 3 sisters, Evelyn Wyckoff, Jean Davis, and Margaret Eder.
Until moving to Garden Spot Village in 1998, Dorothy had been a resident of Avondale, PA for 75 years. For many years she was employed as an executive secretary in the Kennett Consolidated School District.
The family would like to express their deepest thanks to the staff of Fallcrest unit at Garden Spot Village for the compassionate care that was given Dorothy during her stay. The care and support given by Hospice is also greatly appreciate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy's memory to Garden Spot Village Benevolent Fund, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA 17557 or Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements.