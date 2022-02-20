Dorothy R. Shay, 81, of Lancaster, passed away on February 14, 2022 at Hamilton Arms Center. She was the loving wife of the late Edward H. Shay.
Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Bessie (Sprout) Mull.
She spent much of her life as a homemaker.
In her spare time, Dorothy enjoyed playing bingo, knitting, reading, baking, and spending time with her adoring family. She also spent many years as a cook for the American Legion Post #34.
She is survived by her children, Terry Shay, Tammy Eckert (wife of Lee) and Edward Shay (husband of Michelle); four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Also surviving is her brother, Michael Mull (husband of Karen) and her sister, Linda Sell.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602 on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 11:00 AM. A viewing will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Conestoga Memorial Park.
