Dorothy R. Sauder, 93, of 1307 Apple St., Ephrata, died Monday, June 22, 2020. She was the wife of the late Edwin Horning Sauder, to whom she had been married for 65 years.
Born in Upper Leacock Twp., she was the daughter of the late Jacob Wise and Louella (Griffith) Wise Zimmerman. She was the stepdaughter of the late Ivan Z. Zimmerman.
A member of Lichty's Mennonite Church, she served in the Women's Sewing Circle for many years.
She enjoyed being with her family, making quilts for her grandchildren, painting, fishing, and spending time at her cabin.
She is survived by eight children, Louis (Velma) Sauder, Leola, Geraldine (Ronald) High, New Holland, Brenda (James) Lusby, East Earl, Kenneth (Brenda) Sauder, Narvon, Judith (Ronald) Stauffer, Stevens, Darla (Louis) Martin, Huntingdon, Gary (Joyce) Sauder, Stevens and Jay Mark (Virginia) Sauder, Denver, 28 grandchildren, 71 great-grandchildren, a foster son, Shawn Slaymaker, Blue Ball, and a sister-in-law Arlene Wise, Ephrata.
She was preceded in death by four siblings: Beatrice Buckwalter, Betty Boyer, Jake Wise, Jr., and Esther Martin.
Her service will be private due to the current pandemic. Interment will be in Lichty Mennonite Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. If desired, memorials may be sent to Lincoln Christian Home, 1307 Apple St., Ephrata, PA 17522. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
