Dorothy R. Paviglianiti, 90, of Dunedin, FL, died peacefully at home on December 18, 2022, after a lengthy illness. Dorothy was born at home in Windber, PA, on September 24, 1932, to Carmine and Lucy (Sposit) Racine. She graduated from Windber High School in 1951.
She moved to Lancaster, PA, after graduation and worked at Armstrong Flooring Company and later worked at Sears. Dorothy and her family were among the first members of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Rohrerstown, PA. She was involved in her community as a Girl Scout Leader, CCD teacher and volunteer.
She and several of her children moved to her beloved Dunedin, FL, in 1986. She loved the beach and the warm sunshine. Dorothy was a much-loved neighbor and friend. She loved children and always rooted for the underdog. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
Dorothy was a devoted mother and grandmother, and is survived by her four children: Mark Paviglianiti of New Hope, PA; Joan Paviglianiti of Dunedin, FL; Anthony Paviglianiti of Dunedin, FL; and Joseph (Alice) Paviglianiti of Pittsburgh, PA. She also is survived by her five grandchildren, Laura, Daniel, Anna, Joseph, and Michael Paviglianiti, and many nieces and nephews. She is survived by her sister, Mary Jane Rogers of San Diego, CA. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was predeceased by her brothers, William, Dominick, and John Racine, and her sister, Florence Messer.
Due to COVID, all services are private for her immediate family. A funeral mass is being held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Dunedin, and burial will take place at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens.
Thank you to the Yellow Team of Suncoast Hospice/Empath for their kindness.
