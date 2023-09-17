Dorothy R. "Dottie" Ranck, 81, of New Holland, died Friday morning at her home. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, James M. Ranck. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Ellsworth R. and Eva R. (Myers) Strine.
After graduating in the first class of Conestoga Valley High School, she worked for a number of years at Educator's Mutual Life Insurance company, last working in the underwriting department.
Dottie was a former member of Evangelical United Methodist Church in New Holland. She had been an avid flower gardener and when she could no longer leave her home, she became a birdwatcher.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were two sisters, May Ruth Worst, and Bertie A. Denlinger.
Her funeral will be held on Monday, September 18, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. at Groff-High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland, with Pastor Ray Voran officiating. Interment will be in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. Viewings will be held at the funeral home on Sunday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and Monday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be sent to Water Street Mission, 210 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Online condolences may be posted at: www.groffeckenroth.com.
