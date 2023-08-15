Dorothy R. "Dottie" Graham, age 83 of Smoketown, passed away on Friday, August 11, 2023 at Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community. She was the wife of Clair W. Graham with whom she celebrated 66 years of marriage. Born in New Holland, she was the daughter of the late Allen and Margaret Spencer Hammond. She was a member of Faith Evangelical Congregational Church in Lancaster. In her free time, Dottie loved floral arranging and gardening, painting, and decorating her home.
Surviving besides her husband is a daughter, Michele R., wife of Keith Kassees of Lancaster, 4 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and 2 siblings, Jerre, husband of Deb Hammond of Ephrata and Donna Null of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by her daughter; Cheryl L., late wife of Rick Robinson of Lancaster, and her sister, Mary Piersol.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. shiveryfuneralhome.com