Dorothy R. "Dot" Zeller, 83, of Mount Joy, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Mount Joy, she was the daughter of the late Harry Brooks III and Thelma Brooks Bowman. Dot was the wife of Charles H. "Charlie" Zeller for 66 years.
Dot graduated from Mount Joy High School class of 1954. She retired from Armstrong World Industries working in the payroll department. She enjoyed reading, sewing, trips to the beach, telling stories and most of all spending time with her family whom she loved dearly.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Charlie are two children, C. Scott Zeller, husband of Anna Marie of Virginia Beach and Jaclyn Johnson, wife of James of Marietta; two grandchildren, Dylan James Johnson and Charles Asher Johnson; four step grandchildren, John Edwin Garcia, Sandra Marie Garcia, Edwin Andrew Garcia and Julyanna Garcia; and a brother, Harry Brooks IV.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com