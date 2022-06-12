Dorothy P. Kuntzelman went to be with her Lord on June 7, 2022. She was the wife of James Kuntzelman for 69 years and was the daughter of the late Walter and Estella Prescott.
She graduated from Donegal High School and the Central Penn Business School and then was a stay-at-home mother to her children, while also helping in the family ice cream business as needed. With her musical abilities, she was a church organist for 60 years. It was through her organ playing that she met her husband. Faithfully, she served in children's ministries such as 5-day clubs and CEF. She used her gift of hospitality to serve missionaries and guests in their home. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church, Lebanon, PA.
Surviving her are a brother, Richard Prescott and 2 sisters, Joyce Miller and Nancy Kauffman; her other brother, Roy Prescott, preceded her in death. Also surviving her are 4 children: Patricia, married to Rev. David Miller; Julia, married to Rev. Peter Heisey; Susan, married to Kenneth R.T. Howard; and J. Edward, married to Kathleen (Marsh) Kuntzelman. She was the proud grandmother of 18 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 19, at Faith Baptist Church in Lebanon, PA. A time of visitation will be at 2:00 PM at the church, followed by the memorial service at 3:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to the Calvary Homes Benevolent Fund.
