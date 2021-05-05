Dorothy O. "Dottie" Lied, 92, of Denver, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Maple Farms Nursing Center, Akron. She was the loving wife of over 70 years to William G. "Bill" Lied who also passed away on the same day, just hours after Dottie. Born in Bath, PA, Dottie was a daughter of the late Frank & Mary (Lang) Flemish.
Dottie was a graduate of Denver High School, class of 1948. She married Bill when he returned from his service in WWII and they were inseparable ever since. Dottie loved traveling with Bill, meeting up with friends, and fishing trips at the shore. Dottie was always very active; she enjoyed walking, canoeing, and was a member of the Ephrata Rec Center where she would swim dozens of laps in the pool. Dottie loved a simple life, caring for her husband, enjoying the company of her friends, fun characters like Snoopy, and the smell of the salt air at the shore. Dottie will forever be remembered for her kind, friendly manner, her generous nature, and her unending devotion to Bill.
Dottie is survived by her sister Florence Rutt and many friends and neighbors. She was predeceased by six siblings, Mary Hummel, John Flemish, Frank Flemish, Margaret Sensenig, Hilda Demming, and Irene Mellinger.
Services are private. www.goodfuneral.com
