Dorothy Neuhauser Swisher, 97, (Nana Dot), of Downingtown, passed away on May 24, 2020, in the Chester County Hospital.
A twenty year resident of Simpson Meadows in East Caln, she was the beloved wife of Francis Swisher who preceded her in death on December 1, 2011.
Born on April 1, 1923 to the late Earl V. Neuhauser and Frances E. (Gallo) Neuhauser. She was a World War II bride of her teenage sweetheart, and they shared 69 years of marriage.
Her grandchildren affectionately called her "Nana Dot" and her 18 great-grandchildren knew her as "Dot Dot." She is survived by her two sons, Joel F. Swisher of Downingtown, wife Donna, Jeffrey F. Swisher of Coatesville, wife Cynthia; brother, Robert E. Neuhauser of Elizabethtown; six grandchildren.
Viewing and funeral services will be held privately. A Celebration of Dot's Life will be held at a later date. To leave online condolences please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »