Dorothy Mellinger VanDeGrift

Dorothy "Dottie" Lou Mellinger VanDeGrift, 83, of Sarasota, FL (formerly Leola, PA) entered into her eternal heavenly home on Monday, August 24, 2020 after a brief illness.
Born in Lancaster and raised in New Holland, she was the youngest daughter of the late Benjamin Z. and Elsie Hershey Mellinger. She was the loving and happy wife of Faren VanDeGrift for the past 18 years.
As the daughter of the local Ford dealer, Dottie enjoyed many years working in her dad's garage and driving cars to and from the Manheim Auto Auction, developing her love for the road from an early age. As a young woman, she devoted herself to caring for migrant children in Homestead, Florida through MCC Voluntary Service. Not one to sit back and watch the world go by, Dottie was always game for adventure to places near and far, and her zest for getting there quickly has created stories that have turned into family legend. She had a big spirit and resilience beyond her years, a love for travel and adventure, and a heart for serving others.
She was a devoted member of her Lancaster and Sarasota church communities, a fierce Scrabble player, faithful prayer warrior, and a lifelong Phillies fan. She loved her second home at Red Point on the Chesapeake, and the lifetime of memories it held. She made friends wherever she went (and there were many), cherished her friends and family beyond measure, and was beloved by all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Dottie is survived by her husband, Faren VanDeGrift (Sarasota, FL), two daughters, Stephanie, (Lancaster), and Sarah (Philadelphia), and her many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Steven Lantz, her brother, Wilbur H. "Biz" Mellinger, and her sister, Janet I. Martin.
A private interment for the family will be held at Eby's Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mennonite Central Committee (MCC), PO Box 500, Akron, PA 17501. Furman's – Leola
