Dorothy Marie (Casper) Pulliam, 90, of Willow Valley Communities in Willow Street, PA, peacefully slipped into the arms of her Savior on November 15, 2021, with her family gathered around her.
Dottie is survived by her children, Samantha (Judith) Pulliam, Kimberly Pulliam, and Stephen (Elisa) Pulliam; and four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister.
Dottie was born on March 17, 1931, in Newark, NJ. She was the oldest daughter of Ferdinand and Minnie Casper. She graduated from Orange High School, Orange, NJ, earned a bachelor’s degree from Houghton College, Houghton, NY, and Master of Science from The Presbyterian Hospital City of New York School of Nursing at Columbia University, in 1954, with a specialty in midwifery. On October 1, 1966, Dorothy married Robert P. Pulliam of Beckley, where together they raised their children.
Dottie served as a volunteer at Raleigh General Hospital and worked at the Christian Bookstore until she moved to Port Jefferson Station, NY, to savor time with her grandchildren. Many an afternoon was spent working on homework together with the reward of Swedish Fish, turning the most difficult assignment into a delightful memory. Committed to staying active, Dottie worked in the Admissions and Development offices at The Stony Brook School for ten years before relocating to Willow Valley Communities in 2014.
Dottie was a faithful member of Faith Baptist Church, Prosperity, WV; Three Village Church, Setauket, NY; and attended Grace Community Church in Willow Street, PA. She was an active leader in her local Christian Women’s Club and loved her women’s Bible study at Willow Valley Communities. Dottie (Nana, Mom) will be remembered for her steadfastness to the Lord and the many times she would remember the sovereignty of God.
Ever underestimating her skills, she was a formidable force at any game. Unsuspecting opponents, including her grandchildren, were more than once dismayed at her ability to know absolutely nothing about a board game and still win! She delighted in completing puzzles as well as enjoying meals with family and friends. Of course, she might forsake dessert, but wouldn’t pass on taking a bite from each one at the table. Her love for health was only called into question by a nightly bowl of fat-free ice cream, sugar-free chocolate syrup, and lite whipped cream. A fan of her Fitbit, she achieved 10,000 steps a day, even limited to her apartment during the pandemic. Dottie will be fondly remembered for her legacy of faith and love of family.
Services will be on Thursday, November 18th at Grace Community Church, 212 Peach Bottom Rd., Willow Street, PA with Calling Hours at 3pm and a Celebration of Life at 4pm. Please contact the family at dottiepulliam@yahoo.com for information regarding a Zoom link if you are unable to attend in person.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be given in her memory to Ligonier Ministries (https://www.ligonier.org/donate) or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (https://www.mskcc.org/).