Dorothy Mae Shreiner, 101, of Quarryville, PA, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019. She was the widow of Claude Shreiner who passed away in 1981.
Born in Quarryville PA, Dorothy was a daughter of the late Harry and Lillie Aulthouse Keen.
She had been employed at the Stehli Silk Mill, Lancaster, Lancaster Garment Factory, A.K. Mann Tobacco Co, and housekeeping at Lancaster General Hospital.
She is survived by her children; Donna Owens, Brooksville, FL, Claude Shreiner (Jana), Quarryville; 3 grandchildren, Amy Owens Roush, Jason Owens, of Brooksville, FL, Derek Shreiner, New Providence, PA; 2 great-grandchildren, Rowan Shreiner and Ava Roush; 2 step great-grandchildren, Brooks Orendorff, Jaelyn Olmeda; niece, Charlotte Rodziewicz. She was predeceased by siblings, Pearl Rodziewicz, Mary Keene, and Harry Keen, Jr. Burial will be in Mt Eden Lutheran Cemetery. Private services at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements entrusted to Reynolds Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville, PA. www.reynoldsfuneralhome.net.
A living tribute »