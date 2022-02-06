Dorothy Mable "Dot" Haines, 97, of Santee, South Carolina, formerly of York and Philadelphia, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, January 27, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Born on October 25, 1924 in Camden, New Jersey, Dorothy was a daughter of the late Thomas Arthur Johnson and Mable Macomber Johnson.
Dorothy was an accomplished seamstress and quilter, she won several awards in competition at the South Carolina State Fair and in other entries as well. Dorothy was also active in the Quilting Guild in the area and enjoyed time pursuing this passion. Dorothy worked for J. E. Baker Company in York, where she was a supervisor in their brick manufacturing division. She also enjoyed square dancing, golf, tennis and spending time with her family. Dorothy was a very conscientious homemaker, she had a very devoted love for her children and she persevered through many difficult times during her life. Among her friends in Santee, she was known as very social and willing to share her skills with those wishing to learn.
Dorothy is the widow of the late Arthur Haines of Santee, York and Greater Philadelphia. Dorothy is also preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Marc Stocker. Those who will most cherish her memory are her daughter, Dorothy Thompson and her husband, Robert of Lancaster; her son, John Stocker of Old Bridge, New Jersey and her great granddaughter, Kearston McQuiggan and her husband, Tom of York.
A Celebration of Life Tribute Service will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York. A visitation will be held from 1:30-2:00 PM Tuesday at the Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in Dallastown Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dorothy's memory may be sent to the American Cancer Society or the SPCA.
