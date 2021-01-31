Dorothy M. Walters, 93, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Brethren Village, Lititz, where she was a resident for the last 19 years. She was the widow of the late Rev. William "Pastor Bill" Walters who died in 2017. Born in West Donegal Twp., she was the daughter of the late Martin and Sarah (Ebersole) Shearer. Dorothy was a faithful pastor's wife, serving in Ohio for 27 years, and then for 5 years in Shippensburg alongside her husband until he retired. She was a member of Hempfield Church of the Brethren in East Petersburg. Dorothy and her late husband enjoyed traveling using their motor home to visit many memorable locations. She also enjoyed gardening, quilting, and sewing.
Surviving are two sons, Thomas E. Sr. husband of Theresa Walters, Kenneth L. Walters, both of Massillon, OH; seven grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Ruth wife of Lester Smeltz, Lititz, Mary wife of David Haldeman, Lititz, and Esther wife of Ralph Yeagley, Elizabethtown.
At Dorothy's request, services and interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. If desired, contributions in Dorothy's memory may be sent to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
