Dorothy M. Stoltzfus Lupinski, 86, of Lititz formerly of Leola entered into rest on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Born in New Haven, CT in 1934, she was the daughter of the late Francis J. and Tesse Uzarski Lupinski. During her life she had been a nurse, real estate agent, interior decorator and a European buyer. From 1982 to 2002 she held European Bazaars at the Bareville Fire Hall, Willow Valley, Baltimore, and in the Poconos.
She is survived by the following children: Dr. Jay H. Stoltzfus companion of Nanette Sherrard, Lancaster, Mark A. Stoltzfus, Lancaster, Doreen M. Horan, Windsor, CO, Kevin L. married to Martha Smith Stoltzfus, Leola and Charlene M. married to Tom Rauba, Rothsville. Grandchildren include: Nicholas A. Horan, Boulder, CO, Ian Z. (Alexandra) Stoltzfus, Gentry G. (Melanie) Stoltzfus, both Lancaster, Elise (Dan) Wallis, Boulder, CO, and Vanessa I. Stoltzfus, Lancaster; and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, David Michael Stoltzfus in 1975, and sisters, Lucille and Barbara.
Funeral Services will be held privately by the family. Interment: Trumbauer Memorial Cemetery, Leola. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Dorothy's honor to: Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 150 Water St., New Holland, PA 17557 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Greystone Therapeutic Riding Center, 1063 Hartman Station Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. Furman's – Leola