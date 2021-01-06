Dorothy M. Stauffer, 100, of the Mennonite Home, formerly of Manor Township, passed away Sunday morning, January 3, 2021. Born in Lancaster on November 17, 1920, she was the only daughter of the late Oscar and Anna Andrews Herman. She was the wife of Richard E. Stauffer, Sr. who preceded her in death.
Dorothy celebrated her 100th birthday this past November with her family. She graduated from West Lampeter High School. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Lancaster. She enjoyed reading, watching birds, and flowers. She was a cat lover and cared for many of them.
Dorothy will be missed by her son, Richard E., husband of Henrietta Stauffer of Lancaster; her daughter, Vonda M. Erb of Mount Joy; grandchildren, Deborah Swinehart, Dianna Thomas, Kenneth Stauffer and Dawn Stevens, and her 10 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-granchildren which she adored.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Dorothy's funeral service on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 11AM from Faith Community Church, 2124 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster. Friends will be received at church from 10 to 11AM. Interment will be held in Conestoga Memorial Park. Please omit flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to First Baptist Church, 2124 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster, PA 17602. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid
