Dorothy M. Shank Martin, 94 of Conestoga passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon, November 24, 2022 with her daughter, Debra by her side at Susquehanna Nursing and Rehab in Columbia. Born in Manor Township on November 29, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Harry M. and Esther M. Gerlach Shank. Dorothy was the wife of Melvin H. Martin who preceded her in death on January 28, 1997.
Dorothy appreciated the sunrise and the promise from God of a new day. Dorothy attended River Corner Mennonite Church, Conestoga in the 1960's and was a member of Refton Brethren In Christ Church. Early in life, she was employed at Hamilton Watch Factory and Keppel's Candy Factory.
Dorothy was a true farmer and farm wife at heart. She lived for over 70 years on her family farm and worked tirelessly to keep the farm in her family after her death. Her desire was to have their farmland in agriculture preserve and it has been. Dorothy owned and operated a stand on Southern, Central and West End Markets in Lancaster during the 1980's and 1990's, selling eggs, baked goods and vegetables.
Dorothy began to exhibit at the West Lampeter Fair in 1950. She started by taking Chow Chow, sugar cookies and red zinnias. She placed 1st with all of them that 1st year. She and her daughter, Debra entered many local fairs, cooking and baking contests along with the Pennsylvania Farm Show with their assortment of delicious homemade creations. Dorothy is a 2-time winner of the Best Apple Pie in Pennsylvania and the winner of over 1000 other ribbons and awards. She also supported the Lancaster County 4-H benefit auction for over 25 years, donating baskets of her homemade jams and jellies. Buried with a fork in her hand, which is a sign that a good desert is yet to come ...pie or cake, not Jello!
Dorothy will be missed by her daughter, Debra Martin, wife of Steven J. Berkoski of Conestoga; her sons, Pastor M. Steven, husband of Robin Martin of Elizabethtown and C. Brian Martin of Conestoga; grandchildren, Sarah, Tim and Angie; step grandchildren, Saul and Emma and great grandchildren, Brooke, Ava and Jackson. She is also survived by her sister, Esther A. Sangrey of Lancaster and J. David, husband of Janice Shank of Lancaster and many nieces and nephews. Dorothy was preceded in death by her brothers, Harry G. and E. Benjamin Shank and her sister, R. Naomi Witmer.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Dorothy's Funeral Service on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 3PM from the Refton Brethren in Christ Church, 110 Church Street, Refton with Pastors Scott MacFeat and Mike Anderson officiating. Friends will be received at church on Sunday from 2 to 3PM. A family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, Dorothy's 95th Birthday, at 2PM in the Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. Memorial remembrances may be made in Dorothy's memory to World Vision International, www.wvi.org, an organization she always supported. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
