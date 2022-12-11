Dorothy M. Ruoss

Dorothy Mae Ruoss, 96, of Leola, went to the Lord on December 7th, 2022. Dorothy was the daughter of the late Harry and Elizabeth Spence.
Dorothy was married to the love of her life, Richard R. Ruoss, for 75 years. Dick and Dorothy were married June 29th, 1947. During WWII, Dorothy faithfully sent letters to Dick who was serving in the Navy. Dick and Dorothy also loved to dance and were members of various dance clubs.
Dorothy was last employed at the New Holland Post Office where she worked for 20 years before retiring in 1986. She was a faithful member of Salem Evangelical Reformed Church Hellers in Leola.
Dorothy is survived by her loving husband Dick; her sons, Richard (Terri) and James (Christina); and her daughter Kathy (Donald Martin); her grandchildren, Jennifer, Brianne, Nicole, Allison, Evan, Daniel, Jenna, Michael, Mary, and Sophie as well as 10 great-grandchildren.
Friends and family may pay their respects from 12 PM to 1 PM on Wednesday, December 14th, 2022 at the Salem Evangelical Reformed Church Hellers, 2555 Horseshoe Road, Lancaster, PA. Service will follow at the church at 1PM. Graveside service to follow at Zeltenreich's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation at
https://www.macular.org/ Furman's Leola