Dorothy M. Rife, age 86 of Paradise, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Lancaster General Hospital. She was the wife of the late Clyde W. Rife, Sr. for 50 years who passed away in 2000. She was born in Paradise, daughter of the late Samuel W. and Ella Mae Sentman Garver.
She worked at Tyson Foods, New Holland for 29 years. In her free time, she loved fishing, eating ice cream, collecting Precious Moments and cook books.
She is survived by 3 children: Candy L. Rife, Denise M. Rife, and Clyde W. Rife, Jr. all of Paradise, 1 grandson: Marshall M. Walton, 1 great-grandson: Harlan Walton, and a sister: Judy wife of Robert Groff of Mount Joy. She was preceded in death by 2 siblings: Joyce Dull and Jerry L. Garver, Sr.
Funeral service will take place at Shivery Funeral Home, 3214 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, on Saturday, March 14th at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 10 a.m. until the time of service. There will also be a viewing time on Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Shivery Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Calvary Monument Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dorothy's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. shiveryfuneralhome.com
