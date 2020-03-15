Dorothy M. Rebman, lovingly known as "Dot" or "Nanny" to many, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Born in Lancaster, she was the fifth of eight children, born to the late Francis X. and Catherine (Work) Markert.
Dorothy was devoted to the Catholic faith and her beloved St. Mary's Church.
Dot was a 1940 graduate of Sacred Heart Academy, where she was crowned May Queen in her senior year. Dorothy married Bob Rebman and they were blessed with four children. She excelled as a homemaker and paid attention to the little details that made a house a home. Dorothy was supportive of her husband Bob with the family business. She supported her children by taking them to countless activities like Junior Achievement, art lessons, band performances, and Girl Scouts. Dot found time to keep the home running smoothly in addition to helping make Easter candy, selling Christmas decorations, and working at fundraising carnivals for fire companies and churches. Nanny always made her kids feel special on their birthdays by cooking their favorite meal. There was always room for one more at Dot's dining table. She was best known for her famous cheesecake that she shared with the world. Dot found much solace and joy in gardening, reading and needle work. And for the record she NEVER liked Bingo.
Nanny loved all children and could quickly calm even the fussiest of babies. Dot was somehow able to understand their language. She knew that "Chocolate Hands" really meant "Butterfinger Candy Bars", "Mother and Child" meant "May I please have oatmeal?" and "I want pump on a new piece." meant "May I please have a piece of pumpkin pie?".
She was preceded in death by her husband Bob, her son Bobby, and her daughter Kathy Rebman-Pontz.
Dorothy is survived by her son-in-law John D. Pontz, widower of Kathy, her daughters; Louise Metzel, widow of Tim, Eileen Redinger, wife of Randy, her seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Services for Nanny will be private. A Mass of Christian Burial will be announced at a later date.
You can honor Nanny's memory by doing random acts of kindness, thanking veterans for their service and doing what you can to move closer to peace on Earth. Dot made a difference. Memorial donations may be made in her name to Mom's House of Lancaster, 415 S. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603, www.momshouselancaster.org. To send the family an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
