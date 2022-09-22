Dorothy M. Paules, 91, of Long Community at Highland, formerly of Leola and New Holland passed away on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Dory and Reba Hammond Sternaman. She was the wife of the late Donald F. Paules who died in 2001.
Mrs. Paules worked as an assembler for the Ohio Table Pad Co., Leola. She was a member of the Salem Hellers Evangelical Reformed Church, Lancaster.
She is survived by: two sons, D. Gordon married to Linda, Stevens, Dale married to Mary, Leola; step-granddaughter, Daria McBroom; two step-great-grandchildren, Sierra and Ryken; sister, Dora Catherson, Lancaster. She was preceded in death by a sister, Ellie.
Private Services: Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster. Kindly omit flowers. Furman's Leola
