Dorothy M. Null, age 90, formerly of Holtwood, passed away at Emerald Rehab and Healthcare center of Elizabethtown, PA, on Monday, February 6, 2023. She was the wife of the late Walter J. Null who died March 13, 1993. Born in Quarryville, she was the daughter of the late Leon H. & Mary Eckman Waltman. She enjoyed her vegetable garden and reading.
Surviving are 3 sons: Charles B. husband of Kerri Garrett Null of Willow Street, Walter J. Jr. husband of Pam Metzler Null, Lester Eugene husband of Staci Brooks Null, both of Holtwood and 5 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 3 siblings: Lester Waltman, Erma Mowrer and Anna Landis.
Funeral service will take place at the Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, on Saturday, February 11 at 1 p.m. with a greeting time from 12 noon until time of service. Interment will be in Riverview Burial Park. reynoldsandshivery.com
